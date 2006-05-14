PhRMA chief says he supports the US Administration's moves on IP priorities

Following the statement on the US Trade Representative's "Special 301" annual report to Congress, which outlines the government's global intellectual property agenda, Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America president Billy Tauzin said he applauded the Administration's efforts to strengthen IP laws and enforcement around the world.

"These efforts are an essential part of maintaining global incentives for R&D into new medicines. Protecting American intellectual property is important to the US economy," he noted, adding: "worldwide respect for intellectual property is the engine that will enable patients around the globe to receive the benefits of future discoveries of life-saving prescription medicines. This is particularly important for US patients, who otherwise end up supporting a disproportionate share of the burden for development of new medicines."

Importance of fighting counterfeits highlighted by USTR