PhRMA "keeping Israel out of OECD"

Israeli media reports claim that the struggle waged by the Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America against Israel and Israeli drugmakers has escalated sharply, with the PhRMA writing to the Office of the US Trade Representative asking that the US Administration acts to keep Israel out of the Organization of Economic Cooperation and Development, on the grounds that it does not provide adequate intellectual property protection for US prescription drugmakers operating in the country.

According to the Israeli business news service Globes, the PhRMA also asked the USTR to downgrade Israel to "priority foreign country," the most severe classification under the US government's "Special 301" program, noting that, at present, only Ukraine is listed as such. Israel is currently on the USTR's "priority watch list."

Joining the OECD, says Globes, is one of Israel's top foreign policy goals. It adds that Israel has launched a campaign against its classification as a regular violator of IP rights, and parallel moves are being undertaken by the Israeli Embassy in Washington DC, drugmaker Teva and the US Jewish establishment. The struggle is unique in that it is not directed only at the USTR but also against the PhRMA, it notes.