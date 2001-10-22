PhRMA sets up bioterrorism taskforce

As the USA deals with the challenges of bioterrorism, the country's drugindustry, through the Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America, has created a taskforce on emergency preparedness, to assist the federal government in any way it can.
Chaired by Aventis Pharma's chief executive, Richard Markham, the taskforce has already met with Health and Human Services Secretary Tommy Thompson and members of Congress, and has said it will be available to meet on an ongoing basis with key congressional leaders and committees on both sides of the aisle in both the House and the Senate.
