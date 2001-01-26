Friday 22 November 2024

PhRMA slams Arkansas drug price proposal

26 January 2001

The Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America has told theMarketletter that the US state of Arkansas' proposed drug pricing legislation, which would include the setting-up of a Fair Drug Pricing Board (Marketletter January 29), seems to violate the interstate commerce clause that allows free and competitive pricing. This is a state price control bill, he said, and the last thing that is needed is a patchwork quilt of different, and perhaps even conflicting, state laws.

The problem is principally one for seniors, as Medicare does not cover pharmaceuticals outside the hospital or nursing-home setting, he added, and 35% of all seniors nationally do not have third-party drug coverage.

This is a national problem that needs a national solution, he told the Marketletter, and it is time for the new Congress to act. He expressed cautious optimism that both sides of the political aisle think there is a need for a Medicare reform program, noting that they also recognize that the voters have made their views clear, so a bipartisan agreement is possible.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Pfizer to help commercialize Xacduro in China
22 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Amid RFK Jr vaccine worries, FDA’s Peter Marks remains calm
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Versant Ventures unveils obesity focused Pep2Tango Therapeutics
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze