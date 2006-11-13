PhRMA study claims Medicare Rx success

The Medicare Part D prescription drug benefit plan has "significantly reduced...out of pocket costs and...improved access to medicines," for people who were previously without prescription drug coverage, according to a statement released by the Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America (PhRMA). The drug industry trade association also published a study, conducted by the pharmaceutical industry-specialist management consulting firm, Amundsen Group, which shows that the average estimated monthly out-of-pocket costs of drugs fell about half for drug plan beneficiaries from $59 per year in 2005 to $29 this year.

PhRMA senior vice president Ken Johnson said: "the kind of gains we have seen within the first six months on the benefit are remarkable." Mr Johnson added that he anticipates further improvements next year as more people are expected to enroll for the prescription drug benefit. Enrollment begins on November 15 and ends on December 31.