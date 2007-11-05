PhRMA supports USTR anti-fake drug deal

The Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America (PhRMA) has expressed the drug industry's support for the US Trade Representative's new agreement on enforcement action against fake drugs, the Anti-Counterfeiting Trade Agreement.

Billy Tauzin, the PhRMA's president, said: "this agreement is an opportunity to recognize those countries that are taking a leading role in protecting consumers and patients from the threat of counterfeit medicines." He added that "it is a logical extension of the efforts of the United States to raise awareness around the multinational nature of the problems with counterfeiting of medicines and clearly could have a positive impact on international enforcement cooperation in this area."

The European Commission has requested a mandate from European Union member states to negotiate the ACTA with major trading partners, including the USA, Japan, South Korea, Mexico and New Zealand.