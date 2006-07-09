Friday 22 November 2024

PhRMA welcomes critical AEI study of UK's NICE

9 July 2006

The US Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America (PhRMA) has welcomed discussion by a Washington DC-based think-tank, the American Enterprise Institute, of a PhRMA-funded study of the UK's National Institute for Health and Clinical Excellence (NICE).

The report, titled: the Use of Cost-Effectiveness Analysis of Medicines in the British National Health Service (NHS), by Heinz Redwood, shows how government decisions based on cost-effectiveness data have denied thousands of patients with Alzheimer's disease, diabetes, leukemia, multiple sclerosis and other diseases access to important treatments under the NHS. The problem exists in other countries that employ the NICE model, such as Australia, Canada and Germany.

The AEI held a forum in Washington DC to discuss Dr Redwood's report and consider the policy consequences for the USA. PhRMA chief executive Billy Tauzin said: "today's forum underscored why one-size-fits-all health care solutions are bad for patients," adding that "the way to meet health care challenges is not by promoting policies that delay or deny patient access to life-saving medicines." The study was carried before recent controversies over AD, diabetes and brain cancer.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Alloy and Takeda team up on CAR-T cell platform
Biotechnology
Alloy and Takeda team up on CAR-T cell platform
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Eisai announces launch of Rozebalamin and Tasfygo
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Merck: a relentless pursuit of the best outcomes for the entire MS community
21 November 2024
Biotechnology
Cidara to raise up to $105 million in private placement
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Novartis upgrades mid-term guidance; buys Kate Thera
21 November 2024
Biotechnology
FDA approves Jazz’s Ziihera for HER2+ biliary tract cancer
21 November 2024
Biotechnology
Lilly and Laekna team up on novel obesity drugs
21 November 2024

Company Spotlight

Cytokinetics is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing and commercializing first-in-class muscle activators as potential treatments for debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze