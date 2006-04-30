PhytoMedical claims uniqueness of its drugs

New Jersey, USA-based PhytoMedical Technologies says that its research into novel, insulin-enhancing treatments will actively focus on the development of a new class of specific polyphenolic compounds which possess unique antioxidant and insulin-enhancing qualities, distinct from existing classes of drugs for diabetes.
In addition to improving insulin function and lowering blood sugar levels, recent research shows that these particular polyphenols also act as antioxidants, guarding the body from the damaging effects of free radicals. Free radicals often contain oxygen and are highly reactive chemicals that may destroy healthy cells and play an active role in many illnesses, including cardiovascular disease and cancer, it notes.
"This group of polyphenols represent an entirely new generation of compounds, distinct from any currently available pharmaceutical treatment for diabetes," explained PhytoMedical's chief executive, Greg Wujek.
