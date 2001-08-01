Phytopharm's P54 shows promise in dogs

Phytopharm has announced results of a preclinical study of itsnon-steroidal anti-inflammatory product P54 for the treatment of canine osteoarthritis of the hip or elbow. Many steroidal and non-steroidal drugs have been used as a therapy for this disease, but all are associated with adverse events. However, this study demonstrated that P54 caused minimal side effects and was generally well-tolerated. Richard Dixey, Phytopharm's chief executive, said that the firm was optimistic about the results and is examining options for the development and commercialization of the product.
