Phytopharm's P57 passes first hurdle in obesity trial

Phytopharm of the UK has completed the first stage of its clinical trialof P57, an appetite suppressant intended as a treatment for obesity, and reports that it is well-tolerated at all doses tested (80-2,400mg) in healthy subjects. Pharmacokinetic data confirm that biologically-active constituents of P57 are present in the systemic circulation after dosing. The second stage of the study, looking at repeat dosing, is ongoing, while a third will look at its effects on calorie intake in overweight volunteers. Phytopharm has licensed the product to Pfizer.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze