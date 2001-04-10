Phytopharm's P57 passes first hurdle in obesity trial

Phytopharm of the UK has completed the first stage of its clinical trialof P57, an appetite suppressant intended as a treatment for obesity, and reports that it is well-tolerated at all doses tested (80-2,400mg) in healthy subjects. Pharmacokinetic data confirm that biologically-active constituents of P57 are present in the systemic circulation after dosing. The second stage of the study, looking at repeat dosing, is ongoing, while a third will look at its effects on calorie intake in overweight volunteers. Phytopharm has licensed the product to Pfizer.