Phytopharma's Zemaphyte Reduces Severe Atopic Eczema

- UK firm Phytopharma's Zemaphyte has achieved "highly significant" reductions in symptoms in severely-affected atopic eczema patients, according to interim results of a Phase III trial. Zemaphyte, an extract of plants used in traditional Chinese medicine, reduced the number of lesions with no unexpected side effects. The firm says the study should be concluded later this year, and plans to file for approval in the UK shortly. Once approved, Zemaphyte will be marketed in Europe by Rhone-Poulenc Rorer.