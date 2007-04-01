Pieris' anticalin PRS-0505 shows preclinical promise

German biopharmaceutical company Pieris AG, a developer of drugs that utilize engineered human binding proteins called anticalins, says it has demonstrated the anti-tumor efficacy of product candidate PRS-050. The company added that anticalins have a similar mechanism of action to antibodies, in that they have picomolar potency and specificity, but differ because they are smaller and more soluble.

Pieris said that PRS-050 has demonstrated favorable binding and functional activity in vitro compared with currently available vascular endothelial growth factor targeting products. The firm added that, because VEGF is involved in a range of disease processes, the drug has potential application against both cancers and neovascular eye disorders.