Pierre Fabre to focus on natural substances

French independent drugmaker Pierre Fabre has entered into an R&Dagreement with the state-funded national scientific research body, the CNRS, which will be devoted to extracting preparations from natural substances and the identification of active molecules to form the basis of prescription drugs.
The company said that 80% of the extracts will be plant-based, with the remainder coming from marine organisms and insects. A similar agreement with the CNRS led to the development of the anticancer agent navelbine, one of Fabre's major products.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze