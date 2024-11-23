PIs And Generic Prescribing In Finland

The first parallel imports to be authorized by Finland's National Agency for Medicines are expected to become available in the third quarter of the year, following amendments to the regulations earlier this year.
These now require pharmacists to dispense the least expensive version of a branded drug, unless the prescriber specifies a market authorization holder's name as well as the product's name, reports The Pharmaceutical Journal. Finland has also now introduced generic prescribing, but the Journal says that prescribers have so far shown little enthusiasm for this option.
