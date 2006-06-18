Plaque removal seen in Transition's AD drug

USA-based Transition Therapeutics says that Nature Medicine has published an online version of preclinical studies with its lead Alzheimer's disease drug candidate, AZD-103 (scyllo-cyclohexanehexol).

According to the firm, this unique class of agent may provide significant advantages over the current therapies on the market, as the findings show that oral treatment with AZD-103 reduces accumulation of the amyloid beta protein plaques in the brain, as well as reducing or eliminating learning deficits in a transgenic mouse model of AD. Transition has commenced dosing with AZD-103 in Phase I clincial trials.