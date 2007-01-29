Pliva gets US OK for generic Zithromax

Barr Pharmaceuticals says its subsidiary Pliva has received final approval from the US Food and Drug Administration for its Abbreviated New Drug Application to manufacture and market azithromycin for Injection, 500mg vial, the generic version of Zithromax IV (azithromycin for injection). The company intends to launch its product during the first quarter of 2007.
Pliva/Barr's azithromycin will compete in a market that had total US sales of around $75.0 million, based on IMS data for the 12-month period ending November 2006.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze