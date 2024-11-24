Plus Therapeutics

Plus Tx has co,bined image-guided local beta radiation and targeted drug delivery approaches to advance a pipeline of product candidates with lead programs in recurrent glioblastoma (GBM) and leptomeningeal metastases (LM).

The company is headquartered in Austin, Texas, with additional laboratories and state-of-the-art clean rooms in San Antonio, Texas in order to undertake key development, manufacturing, and preclinical activities..