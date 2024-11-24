Sunday 24 November 2024

Plus Therapeutics

A clinical-stage pharmaceutical company developing targeted radiotherapeutics for central nervous system (CNS) cancers.

Plus Tx has co,bined image-guided local beta radiation and targeted drug delivery approaches to advance a pipeline of product candidates with lead programs in recurrent glioblastoma (GBM) and leptomeningeal metastases (LM). 

The company is headquartered in Austin, Texas, with additional laboratories and state-of-the-art clean rooms in San Antonio, Texas in order to undertake key development, manufacturing, and preclinical activities..

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to November 22
Biotechnology
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to November 22
24 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024


