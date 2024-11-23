PMSI Reports Strong Growth In Egyptian Pharma Industry

Pharmaceuticals sales in Egypt have grown rapidly over the past two years, according to data from PMSI International's Pharmaceutical Global Review. In 1995 these reached $918.2 million, a rise of 10.4% on the previous year. For 1994, sales of $831.5 million, up 15.0%, were reported.
The leading companies (and their sales) in the Egyptian market in 1995, the PMSI data shows, were: Glaxo Wellcome ($85.3 million); SwissPharma ($74.9 million); Bristol-Myers Squibb ($72.6 million); EIPICO ($69.0 million); CID ($47.2 million); Pharmco ($46.6); MUP ($42.4 million); Pfizer ($41.1 million); Hoechst Marion Roussel ($40.3 million); Nile ($38.3 million); Kahira ($33.2 million); Memphis ($33.1 million); Amoun ($32.1 million); Amriya ($30.9 million); and Alexandria ($30.5 million).
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze