PMSI Reports Strong Growth In Egyptian Pharma Industry

Pharmaceuticals sales in Egypt have grown rapidly over the past two years, according to data from PMSI International's Pharmaceutical Global Review. In 1995 these reached $918.2 million, a rise of 10.4% on the previous year. For 1994, sales of $831.5 million, up 15.0%, were reported.

The leading companies (and their sales) in the Egyptian market in 1995, the PMSI data shows, were: Glaxo Wellcome ($85.3 million); SwissPharma ($74.9 million); Bristol-Myers Squibb ($72.6 million); EIPICO ($69.0 million); CID ($47.2 million); Pharmco ($46.6); MUP ($42.4 million); Pfizer ($41.1 million); Hoechst Marion Roussel ($40.3 million); Nile ($38.3 million); Kahira ($33.2 million); Memphis ($33.1 million); Amoun ($32.1 million); Amriya ($30.9 million); and Alexandria ($30.5 million).