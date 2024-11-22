Poland Freezes Drug Prices For Rest Of Year

Poland's Finance Minister, Grezegorz Kolodko, has said that the latest rise in drug and medicine prices will be the last in 1995. The 1995 budget originally envisaged drug price rises of about 2% in second-half 1995, but Mr Kolodko has decided this will not be introduced. Prices of Polish-made drugs covered by official prices and reimbursed from the state budget have just been raised 14%.

Eastern European News Reports In Brief - Health care costs in the Czech Republic rose 0.1% in April over March, reports the CTK news agency's Business News. April's general inflation rate was 0.4%.

Meantime, Czech Health Minister Ludek Rubas has told the republic's social affairs and health committee that the problems faced by the national health service are due to a rapid defection of health care workers to the private sector. 14,000 employees, including 4,500 doctors and over 600 nurses, have left the service.