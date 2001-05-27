Poland to reduce reimbursed drugs list

The Polish parliament has decided, after long debate, to amend currentlegislation on medical insurance, with one change being a reduction in the number of medicines which are eligible for reimbursement, in order to contain the health insurance funds' expenses.

Members of the military will also in future be entitled to only one free medicine, under the proposals, which will also increase insurance premiums from 7.75% of personal income at present to 8% in 2002, increasing a further 0.25% annually to a level of 9% in 2006.