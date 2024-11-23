Polemic Rages In Spain On Introduction Of Generics

In 1997, Spanish doctors will be able to prescribe from around 200generic medicines available in Spain, the country's General Secretary for Health Care, Alberto Nunez Feijoo, has announced.

He also said that the decree restricting pharmaceutical margins will result in savings of around 9 billion pesetas ($69.1 million) for the national health service, Insalud. Another effect of the decree is that consumers will be able to buy their non-reimbursable medication 3.66% cheaper, reports the daily newspaper Cinco Dias.

December last year saw much debate on prescribing of generic medication in Spain. The Spanish trade union, the CiU, introduced some amendments to the additional law on the 1997 budgets in the Spanish lower house, the Congress, which were then overturned in the Senate through amendments put forward by the Partido Popular.