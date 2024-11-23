Polemic Rages In Spain On Introduction Of Generics

In 1997, Spanish doctors will be able to prescribe from around 200generic medicines available in Spain, the country's General Secretary for Health Care, Alberto Nunez Feijoo, has announced.
He also said that the decree restricting pharmaceutical margins will result in savings of around 9 billion pesetas ($69.1 million) for the national health service, Insalud. Another effect of the decree is that consumers will be able to buy their non-reimbursable medication 3.66% cheaper, reports the daily newspaper Cinco Dias.
December last year saw much debate on prescribing of generic medication in Spain. The Spanish trade union, the CiU, introduced some amendments to the additional law on the 1997 budgets in the Spanish lower house, the Congress, which were then overturned in the Senate through amendments put forward by the Partido Popular.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze