Policy Contradictions And Industry Competiveness

In an increasingly international market, pharmaceutical companies will not choose to invest in regions where the conditions are unattractive, said outgoing European Federation of Pharmaceutical Industries Association president Kurt Briner (also chief executive of Sanofi Pharma in France). He was speaking at an EFPIA conference in Evian, France, last week, where he warned that the European industry's strengths are at risk because of political inaction.
"It makes almost no difference whether an industrialist runs his group from Washington or Paris," he pointed out. And despite repeated warnings from the industry about the need for a European environment conducive to investment and the development of competitiveness in the drug industry, "little has been done to remedy matters," he warned.
Mr Briner stressed to delegates that not enough is being done to remove "contradictions" in European Union policy on the drug industry, and the victim would be industry competitiveness, and ultimately the patient depending on European drug industry innovation for new medicines.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze