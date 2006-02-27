Polio endemic nations hit all-time low

The number of countries with indigenous polio has dropped to an all-time low of four, as disease eradication efforts enter a new phase involving the use of next-generation vaccines targeted at the two surviving strains of virus, according to the World Health Organization. In 2006, monovalent vaccines, aimed at individual virus strains, will be the primary platform for eradication of all remaining polio-affected areas, announced the core partners in the project, including the WHO, Rotary International and the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.