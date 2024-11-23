Polish JV For USA's UniPharm Labs

UniPharm Laboratories of New Jersey, USA, has formed a joint venture,UniPharm Laboratories Polska, with the Pharmaceutical Research Institute of Poland. The US firm will have a 52.5% stake in the JV.

The company says that the JV owns the exclusive commercialization rights to PRI's products in the People's Republic of China, and will also engage in trading bulk pharmaceuticals and pharmaceutical intermediates between China and eastern Europe. In addition, the JV will conduct joint R&D programs with contributions from PRI and Beijing UniPharm Laboratories, an emerging private company in China and an affiliate of UniPharm.

Further information is available to potential parties interested in licensing and technology transfer of PRI's products from James Shen, president of UniPharm Laboratories, c/o Wicon International Ltd, 600 Sylvan Avenue, Englewood Cliffs, NJ 07632, USA. Phone: +1 201 541 8484; fax: +1 201 541 8492.