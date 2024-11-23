PolyMASC Signs Licensing Deal With TKT

PolyMASC, the UK biopharmaceutical company, revealed at a meeting foranalysts held in London recently that it has entered into a licensing agreement with Transkaryotic Therapies for the development of an unnamed PEGylated protein pharmaceutical. TKT also has the option to develop a second PEGylated protein. PolyMASC will receive milestone payments and royalties on the sales of future products.

Although PEGylation, whereby polyethylene glycol chains are coupled to other molecules, has been around for the past 20 years, it has been associated with a number of problems including poor conservation of biological activity. In order to overcome this hurdle, scientists at the Royal Free Hospital School of Medicine, which is now the core research team of PolyMASC, set about developing a superior form of the technology.

PEGylating, particularly protein and peptide drugs, enhances their value as a pharmaceutical, the company says. There are a number of problems that exist with current protein and peptide pharmaceuticals, including rapid clearance via the kidneys into the urine or destruction by the body's immune system.