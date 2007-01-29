Pomella Extract ups plasma antioxidants

A recent clinical pharmacokinetic trial has demonstrated that Pomella Extract standardized to the primary pomegranate ellagitannins punicalagins can deliver absorbable ellagic acid (EA) and other antioxidant metabolites, and cause antioxidant effects measured by plasma ORAC. The antioxidant capacity of plasma was increased in study participants by an overall average of 31.8% at 30 minutes after consumption. At six hours after baseline, a second plasma antioxidant peak of 31.7% was seen. The absorption of Pomella Extract, a patent-pending pomegranate product from Vendure Sciences, was also evidenced by the detection of EA and other metabolites at 24 hours after baseline.
The multiple phases of extended absorption may be attributed to the diversity and potency of whole pomegranate compounds, particularly punicalagins, and the stages of the digestive system in which the proprietary array of beneficial compounds in Pomella Extract are absorbed, although further research on the exact absorption mechanism is ongoing, said Vendure.
