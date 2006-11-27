Pooled analysis of Xcytrin in lung cancer brain metastases

USA-based Pharmacyclics has presented the pooled results from two randomized Phase III clinical trials, which indicate that Xcytrin (motexafin gadolinium) Injection combined with whole brain radiation therapy (WBRT) significantly prolonged time to neurologic progression in non-small cell lung cancer patients with brain metastases. This took place at the Society for Neuro-Oncology's 11th Annual Meeting held in Orlando, Florida, USA.

"These data demonstrate that Xcytrin, used in combination with whole brain radiation therapy, may significantly improve neurologic outcomes in patients with brain metastases from non-small cell lung cancer," said William Shapiro, chief of the Neuro-Oncology Division of Neurology at the Barrow Neurological Institute, and presenter of the pooled results. "These two large studies both used an innovative and clinically meaningful endpoint and reveal consistent benefit in this patient population,"he noted.

The presentation, Motexafin gadolinium (MGd) combined with whole brain radiation therapy prolongs time to neurologic progression in NSCLC patients with brain metastases: pooled analysis of two randomized Phase III studies, described pooled results from two Phase III trials evaluating the safety and efficacy of WBRT alone to WBRT plus Xcytrin in NSCLC patients with brain metastases. The primary endpoint for both trials was time to neurologic progression as determined by a blinded events review committee.