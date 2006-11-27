Pooled analysis of Xcytrin in lung cancer brain metastases

USA-based Pharmacyclics has presented the pooled results from two randomized Phase III clinical trials, which indicate that Xcytrin (motexafin gadolinium) Injection combined with whole brain radiation therapy (WBRT) significantly prolonged time to neurologic progression in non-small cell lung cancer patients with brain metastases. This took place at the Society for Neuro-Oncology's 11th Annual Meeting held in Orlando, Florida, USA.
"These data demonstrate that Xcytrin, used in combination with whole brain radiation therapy, may significantly improve neurologic outcomes in patients with brain metastases from non-small cell lung cancer," said William Shapiro, chief of the Neuro-Oncology Division of Neurology at the Barrow Neurological Institute, and presenter of the pooled results. "These two large studies both used an innovative and clinically meaningful endpoint and reveal consistent benefit in this patient population,"he noted.
The presentation, Motexafin gadolinium (MGd) combined with whole brain radiation therapy prolongs time to neurologic progression in NSCLC patients with brain metastases: pooled analysis of two randomized Phase III studies, described pooled results from two Phase III trials evaluating the safety and efficacy of WBRT alone to WBRT plus Xcytrin in NSCLC patients with brain metastases. The primary endpoint for both trials was time to neurologic progression as determined by a blinded events review committee.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Sign up to receive email updates
Join industry leaders for a daily roundup of biotech & pharma news
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze