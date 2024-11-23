Portman To Focus on Autoimmune Diseases

Developing products for early diagnosis and treatment of type I diabetes and other autoimmune diseases will be the focus of Portman Pharmaceuticals, a new Israeli/US company which was established by the Yeda Research and Development Co of the Weizmann Institute of Israel and the Portman Group of the USA.
Portman hopes that a diagnostic kit based on Weizmann Institute research will be the first product from the new company, and make it possible to screen children for juvenile diabetes from infancy through school age and beyond. The illness can currently be diagnosed only after the immune system has destroyed large amounts of the insulin-producing beta cells in the pancreas and caused a life-threatening drop in insulin levels.
A possible new treatment will be aimed at preventing immunological attack on beta cells and could represent a cure for the disease. Both the treatment and the diagnostic will utilize technology based on the detection and manipulation of peptide antigens located on the surface of beta cells and targeted by the immune system.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze