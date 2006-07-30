Posit's brain training program effective against MCI

Posit Science Corp, a USA-based developer of clinically-validated brain health programs, says that new findings presented at the 10th International Conference on Alzheimer's Disease in Madrid, Spain, indicate it may be possible to arrest or even reverse memory decline in mild cognitive impairment, a pre-dementia condition that commonly leads to AD.

Researchers from the USA's University of California at San Francisco and the University of California at Davis, reported findings showing that a novel series of computer-based exercises may improve memory in MCI patients. 45 people with MCI were randomly assigned to either perform the brain fitness exercises or to engage in other computer-based tasks such as video games. The subjects performed the activity 90-100 minutes a day, five days a week, for an average of six weeks. They were given standardized cognitive assessments before and after the study. The group using the Brain Fitness Program showed evidence for gains in memory and gains in visual memory remembering tasks were statistically significant. The patients in the control group did not show improvements in memory. They showed the same losses expected in MCI patients, Posit noted.