Positive court ruling for Inex' spin-out of Tekmira

Canada's Inex Pharmaceuticals says that the British Columbia Supreme Court issued a favorable written ruling from the November 7 and 8 hearing with respect to the spin-out of Tekmira Pharmaceuticals.
In its decision, the Court approved the Inex Plan of Arrangement to transfer all of the company's transferable assets and liabilities to Tekmira. This includes the 2001 agreements that created Protiva Biotherapeutics and the ongoing litigation with Protiva. The Court rejected all motions raised by Protiva to block the spin-out of Tekmira. The dispute with Protiva relates to rights to certain drug-delivery technologies for small-interfering RNAs, a new class of oligonucleotide drugs.
On September 20, shareholders of Inex voted 99.3% in favor of spinning out all the company's technology, products, cash and partnerships into Tekmira.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze