Positive data for BioSante's anthrax vacc

BioSante Pharmaceuticals of the USA says it will present "positive" study results in its development program for a second-generation anthrax vaccine at the World Vaccine Congress in Washington DC.
BioSante is developing the agent for the US Department of Defense under a subcontract from the DynPort Vaccine Company. The firm says it will present data showing that its BioVant/anthrax vaccine candidate can be delivered transcutaneously using select needle-free devices, and that antibody responses were the same as those of needle injections, noting that needle-free devices have been earmarked for rapid mass immunizations, for example, of military personnel.
