Positive data from trials of MedImmune's FluMist

US drugmaker MedImmune says that data from three key studies of its nasal influenza vaccine FluMist (live influenza vaccine) demonstrate both the drug's efficacy, and a potentially effective model for rapid, large-scale vaccination.

FluMist cuts number of flu cases 55%

The efficacy findings, which formed the basis of the firm's presentation at the National Association of Pediatric Nurse Practitioners 28th annual conference, held in Buena Vista, Florida, showed that vaccinated children between the age of six months and five years, experienced 55% fewer cases of flu than a similar cohort treated with an intravenous influenza vaccine. In addition, the results, which were originally published in the New England Journal of Medicine, confirmed that the vaccine was effective against both matched and mistmatched strains of the influenza virus.