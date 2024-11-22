POSITIVE FORECAST FOR GENTA'S TECHNOLOGY

US start-up antisense technology-based drug developer Genta Inc represents an attractive investment on the basis of ongoing Anticode drug developments, according to Jeffrey Kraws of analysts Alex Brown & Sons. He bases his optimistic forecast on the fact that the technology could be applicable to about 80% of all diseases.

Commenting that there are only a handful of competitors in Genta's field, most notably Gilead and Isis Pharmaceuticals, Mr Kraws reports that Genta:

- exclusively acquired a completed antisense drug-discovery program from Johns Hopkins University, which represented the equivalent of 160 man-years of research, valued at the equivalent of $24 million; - stands as the only company to address and conquer technical and economic manufacturing issues relating to antisense products, two of the key issues surrounding their potential applications; - represents the only investment play on the methylphosphonate backbone believed to meet uniquely key development criteria, such as cell entry, stability, specifically controlled gene expression, and avoiding interference with normal cellular functions; - has a strong patent position; - is pursuing an accelerated commercialization strategy with near-term, nonoligonucleotide dermatological products; - and is likely to sign up additional key strategic partners.