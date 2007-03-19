Thursday 21 November 2024

Positive initial Ph III data from La Jolla's Riquent in SLE cheers investors

19 March 2007

San Diego, USA-based drugmaker La Jolla Pharmaceutical says that interim results from a trial of its developmental systemic lupus erythematosus treatment Riquent (abetimus sodium) indicate that it has therapeutic efficacy. Specifically, the data showed that the drug brought about a greater reduction in the number of antibodies to double-stranded DNA that characterize the disease, than placebo.

Study design, endpoints

The Phase III study, which was initiated last year (Marketletter August 14, 2006), is an ongoing assessment of Riquent's efficacy against SLE in patients who suffer from the renal complications associated with the disease. Participants are randomized to receive one of three weekly doses of the drug (100mg, 300mg or 900mg), or placebo, for a period of 12 months. The primary endpoint is a 50% reduction in the number of dsDNA antibodies.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Alloy and Takeda team up on CAR-T cell platform
Biotechnology
Alloy and Takeda team up on CAR-T cell platform
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Eisai announces launch of Rozebalamin and Tasfygo
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Merck: a relentless pursuit of the best outcomes for the entire MS community
21 November 2024
Biotechnology
Cidara to raise up to $105 million in private placement
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Novartis upgrades mid-term guidance; buys Kate Thera
21 November 2024
Biotechnology
FDA approves Jazz’s Ziihera for HER2+ biliary tract cancer
21 November 2024
Biotechnology
Lilly and Laekna team up on novel obesity drugs
21 November 2024

Company Spotlight

Cytokinetics is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing and commercializing first-in-class muscle activators as potential treatments for debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze