Positive initial Ph III data from La Jolla's Riquent in SLE cheers investors

San Diego, USA-based drugmaker La Jolla Pharmaceutical says that interim results from a trial of its developmental systemic lupus erythematosus treatment Riquent (abetimus sodium) indicate that it has therapeutic efficacy. Specifically, the data showed that the drug brought about a greater reduction in the number of antibodies to double-stranded DNA that characterize the disease, than placebo.
Study design, endpoints
The Phase III study, which was initiated last year (Marketletter August 14, 2006), is an ongoing assessment of Riquent's efficacy against SLE in patients who suffer from the renal complications associated with the disease. Participants are randomized to receive one of three weekly doses of the drug (100mg, 300mg or 900mg), or placebo, for a period of 12 months. The primary endpoint is a 50% reduction in the number of dsDNA antibodies.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze