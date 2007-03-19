Positive initial Ph III data from La Jolla's Riquent in SLE cheers investors

San Diego, USA-based drugmaker La Jolla Pharmaceutical says that interim results from a trial of its developmental systemic lupus erythematosus treatment Riquent (abetimus sodium) indicate that it has therapeutic efficacy. Specifically, the data showed that the drug brought about a greater reduction in the number of antibodies to double-stranded DNA that characterize the disease, than placebo.

Study design, endpoints

The Phase III study, which was initiated last year (Marketletter August 14, 2006), is an ongoing assessment of Riquent's efficacy against SLE in patients who suffer from the renal complications associated with the disease. Participants are randomized to receive one of three weekly doses of the drug (100mg, 300mg or 900mg), or placebo, for a period of 12 months. The primary endpoint is a 50% reduction in the number of dsDNA antibodies.