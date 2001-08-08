Positive interim study results for Titan's spheramine

Titan Pharmaceuticals has presented data which it says furtherdemonstrate improvement in motor function and quality of life for patients treated with its potential Parkinson's disease treatment spheramine.

The interim Phase I/II study results, presented at the International Congress on Parkinson's Disease in Finland, indicate that all six patients in the study experienced substantial clinical improvement, and also suggest a sustained effect after a single treatment, with patients on study ranging from seven-15 months post-treatment.