Positive interim study results for Titan's spheramine

Titan Pharmaceuticals has presented data which it says furtherdemonstrate improvement in motor function and quality of life for patients treated with its potential Parkinson's disease treatment spheramine.
The interim Phase I/II study results, presented at the International Congress on Parkinson's Disease in Finland, indicate that all six patients in the study experienced substantial clinical improvement, and also suggest a sustained effect after a single treatment, with patients on study ranging from seven-15 months post-treatment.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze