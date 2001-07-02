Positive Ph II data for Durect's Chronogesic

Durect has announced positive results from a Phase II trial ofChronogesic (sufentanil), previously known as Duros sufentanil, a three-month continuous infusion subcutaneous implant for the treatment of chronic pain, at the World Congress of the World Institute of Pain in Instanbul, Turkey
The study demonstrated that patients who suffered from chronic pain that was stable and opioid-responsive, resulting from malignant or non-malignant cause, and who were treated with six-week Chronogesic implants, showed a clinically-significant improvement in pain control and also had reductions in some opioid side effects, compared to patients receiving previous opioid therapies.
The preliminary results suggest that Chronogesic has the potential to be a more convenient, patient-friendly product and may prove an alternative to current therapies for the long-term treatment of stable and opioid-responsive chronic pain. Full analysis of this is currently underway
