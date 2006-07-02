Positive Ph II data for Vanda's VEC-162

Results from a Phase II study have demonstrated the positie effects of VEC-162 in a model of transient insomnia on the traditional measures of sleep onset and maintenance. VEC-162, an investigational agent under clinical development by Vanda Pharmaceuticals for the treatment of insomnia, is a novel melatonin agonist. The data were presented at the SLEEP 20th Anniversary Meeting of the Associated Professional Sleep Societies by Shantha Rajaratnam, Division of Sleep Medicine at the Brigham and Women's Hospital, Harvard Medical School, USA.
A randomized, double-blind study of 37 healthy subjects was conducted to evaluate the efficacy of VEC-162 (10mg, 20mg, 50mg and 100mg) in a model of transient insomnia. The primary objectives of the study were to evaluate the efficacy of the compound in shifting patients' circadian rhythm as measured by plasma melatonin and in improving time to persistent sleep as measured by polysomnography when compared with placebo in a model of transient insomnia. Secondary objectives included wakefulness after sleep onset, safety and tolerability.
