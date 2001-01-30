Positive Ph II for CeNeS morphine variant

UK company CeNeS has reported positive Phase II trial results with M6G,a natural metabolite of morphine, in patients with post-operative pain. The results back up the firm's initial optimism for the drug by showing that patients receiving M6G experienced a 50% reduction in nausea and vomiting compared to those given morphine sulfate.

CeNeS is building a strong position in pain management and has already brought one morphine product to market, in the form of Moraxen, which is licensed to Schwarz Pharma in the UK, Bioglan Pharma in Europe and Amarin Biosciences in the USA (Marketletters passim). Meanwhile, the company self-markets two other analgesics in the UK, Diconal (dipipanone HCl) and Valoid (cyclizine), and has recently licensed a novel non-steroidal anti-inflammatory analgesic for the treatment of post-operative pain, called Xefo (lornoxicam), from Nycomed Pharma. Xefo will be launched in the UK later this year.

The 140-patient study was designed investigate the incidence and severity of nausea following M6G and morphine sulfate administration in day-care surgery cases. 20 patients in the M6G group (29%) reported at least one episode of nausea following administration of the drug compared to 46 patients (70%) in the morphine group. In addition, concomitant use of antiemetic drugs was reduced in the M6G group. The study showed no significant difference between the two groups with regard to total pain intensity, according to CeNeS.