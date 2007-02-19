Positive Ph II results for Zelos' Ostabolin-C

Pennsylvania, USA-based Zelos Therapeutics has announced positive top-line results from a Phase II study of its novel parathyroid hormone (PTH) analog, Ostabolin-C, in postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. Ostabolin-C is cyclic PTH (1-31), a proprietary PTH analogue that has demonstrated strong bone building activity in preclinical studies and is in late stage clinical development for the treatment of osteoporosis.

Ostabolin-C met the primary objective of this four-month study by demonstrating a highly statistically-significant, dose responsive increase in mean lumbar spine bone mineral density, that reached 5.2% at the highest dose tested.

"We are greatly encouraged to see this impressive increase in bone mineral density after only four months of treatment with Ostabolin-C," commented Brian MacDonald, chief executive, adding that the product "has the potential to be uniquely positioned among osteoporosis treatments as an agent that can rapidly increase bone mass. Bone building therapies such as this are increasingly needed for the large and growing number of people who have already lost large amounts of bone as a result of osteoporosis and are at high and imminent risk of sustaining a fracture."