Positive Ph IIa data for Cytos allergy drug

Switzerland-based Cytos Biotechnology AG reported positive results from a Phase IIa study with CYT003-QbG10, its candidate immunotherapeutic for the treatment of allergic diseases, which included 40 patients suffering from mild-to-moderate allergic rhinitis due to grass pollen allergy. The trial investigated, in a double-blind setting, the safety, tolerability and exploratory efficacy of two different formulations of CYT003- QbG10 monotherapy to placebo and, in an open-label setting, a CYT003-QbG10 formulation comprising a low dose of grass pollen extract.
According to the firm, all formulations of CYT003-QbG10 tested were safe and well tolerated. Treatment with the agent as monotherapy led to a significant (p<0.05) improvement of allergy symptoms in the 0 to 15 score range of the conjunctival provocation test, when compared to placebo. A reduction of the median symptom score from nine points pre-treatment to five points post-treatment was achieved (for placebo: nine points pre-treatment to eight points post-treatment). For the formulation of CYT003-QbG10 plus grass pollen extract, the median symptom score was reduced from nine points pre-treatment to four points post-treatment, whereas for the formulation of CYT003-QbG10 plus alum, no significant reduction was observed when compared to placebo.
