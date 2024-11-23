Positive Results For Cortech's Bradycor

Cortech's bradykinin antagonist Bradycor has shown a statistically significant reduction in peak intracranial pressure and a clinically meaningful reduction in deterioration of neurological function in a pilot Phase II trial, reports the company.
Results from the 20-patient, single-blind, placebo-controlled trial demonstrated that patients who received Bradycor for seven days showed a 68% relative reduction in peak intracranial pressure (ICP) compared to those on placebo. ICP is a measurement that reflects the amount of brain edema, which correlates with clinical outcome.
Furthermore, said the company, the improvement in ICP was accompanied by a reduction in deterioration of neurological function, as measured by the Glasgow Coma Score. In addition, only one of the 11 patients in the Bradycor group required surgery to relieve ICP, while seven of the nine untreated patients required surgery, which is also statistically significant.
