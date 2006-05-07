Positive results from post-marketing study of Ferring's Tractocile

Results from a new clinical practice evaluation in preterm labor management in six European countries, presented at the 3rd International Preterm Labor Congress in Montreux, Switzerland, showed the tocolytic agent Tractocile (atosiban) delayed premature birth and reduced the need for an alternative tocolytic compared with usual care. In addition, the agent was associated with fewer fetal and maternal adverse events and presented no safety concerns, irrespective of the time at which it was administered.

Tractocile was developed by Switzerland-headquarted Ferring Pharmaceuticals, which sponsored the Montreux meeting, and has been marketed in a large number of countries since 2000, but not in the USA.

Ethical conundrum in USA