Positive two-year data for ALK-Abello's Grazax

Danish drugmaker ALK-Abello has reported strong top-line results from the second treatment year in a long-term study of Grazax, its tablet-based vaccine against grass pollen allergy. According to the firm, the agent showed increased clinical effect and immunological changes in the second treatment year, supporting expectations of a progressive effect with long-term treatment.
The data, which were presented at the annual conference of the American Academy of Allergy, Asthma and Immunology, held in San Diego, California, indicate that Grazax reduced hay fever symptoms 44% and, at the same time, cut the need for symptom-relieving medication 73% (median values) compared with placebo. The corresponding median values for the first treatment year were 36% and 51%, respectively. These second-year effect percentages are supported by progressive immunological changes, the firm noted.
