Friday 22 November 2024

Positve data on Targeted Genetics' tgAAC95

11 June 2006

US firm Targeted Genetics has presented interim data from its ongoing Phase I/II trial of tgAAC94 in patients with inflammatory arthritis at the American Society of Gene Therapy (ASGT) 2006 Annual Meeting. Pervin Anklesaria, the firm's vice president, therapeutic development, highlighted initial data from the study and a summary of the recently completed Phase I clinical trials of tgAAC94.

tgAAC94 utilizes an adeno-associated virus vector to deliver the gene encoding a soluble form of the receptor for tumor necrosis factor-alpha directly to affected joints. TNFR:Fc protein is a potent inhibitor of tumor necrosis factor alpha, a key mediator of inflammation.

Preliminary data indicate tgAAC94 is safe and well-tolerated at doses of up to 5x10(12) particles (DRP) /mL in subjects with and without systemic TNF-alpha antagonists. Data from the first cohort of subjects treated with doses of 1x10(11) (DRP)/mL of joint volume demonstrate a trend toward sustained improvement in tenderness and swelling in treated joints, compared to placebo. Additionally, fewer patients receiving tgAAC94 had symptoms requiring re-injection at the 12-week time point, compared with patients in the placebo arm. Although the numbers are small, the data also suggest a trend toward greater responses to tgAAC94 in patients taking systemic TNF-alpha antagonist therapy compared with patients not on these therapies.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Alloy and Takeda team up on CAR-T cell platform
Biotechnology
Alloy and Takeda team up on CAR-T cell platform
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Eisai announces launch of Rozebalamin and Tasfygo
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Merck: a relentless pursuit of the best outcomes for the entire MS community
21 November 2024
Biotechnology
Cidara to raise up to $105 million in private placement
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Novartis upgrades mid-term guidance; buys Kate Thera
21 November 2024
Biotechnology
FDA approves Jazz’s Ziihera for HER2+ biliary tract cancer
21 November 2024
Biotechnology
Lilly and Laekna team up on novel obesity drugs
21 November 2024

Company Spotlight

Cytokinetics is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing and commercializing first-in-class muscle activators as potential treatments for debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze