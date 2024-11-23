Postive Data For NTII's Dynorphin A

Results of Neurobiological Technologies Inc' Phase II clinical trial with the peptide dynorphin A, for the treatment of post-surgical pain, showed that patients receiving placebo used 44% more morphine compared to patients receiving dynorphin A, who had comparable pain relief in the 24 hours after orthopedic surgery.

The drug was well-tolerated with no severe side effects. It is thought to be useful as a morphine-sparing agent; some adverse reactions of morphine include mental confusion, seizures and severe itching. NTII is considering testing the drug for acute and chronic pain and is looking for a development and marketing partner.