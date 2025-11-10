Potential For PBMs In France?

The French government recently revealed its aims to cut costs in health care and to tighten up on the treatments patients are given, with the Prime Minister, Alain Juppe, calling for 5 billion French francs ($1.02 billion) of savings from doctors and the drug industry (Marketletters passim). France's bill for drugs per person is the highest in Europe in terms of volume. With this in mind, is there a role for US-style pharmacy benefit managers in the French health care system?
A report by Droit & Pharmacie of France, which looks at this possibility, suggests that it is difficult to imagine a role for American PBMs within pharmaceutical distribution in France. However, D&P adds that local distributors and suppliers might be willing to use the tools available from managed care organizations and PBMs, either through partnerships with these entities or alone, in order to improve the cost efficiency of medicines.
D&P has identified favorable and unfavorable factors concerning the development of PBM-type structures in France. Favorable factors include:
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze