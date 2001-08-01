PowderJect to extend production of Fluvirin vaccine

PowderJect of the UK has said it plans to invest L13 million ($18million) over the next three years at its Speke facility in order to expand the production capacity of its influenza vaccine Fluvirin. The product is the leading flu vaccine in the UK, with a 20% market, share, and also makes up 20% of the US sector. Analysts have suggested that Fluvirin sales should be boosted to L51 million in the 12 months to March 2002, versus L40 million in the previous fiscal year, according to a report in The Guardian newspaper.