PowderMed's HBV vacc enters PhI

UK-based PowderMed, a specialist developer of DNA-based vaccines for viral diseases and cancer, says that its dual-antigen encoding hepatitis B therapeutic has received US approval as an Investigational New Drug. In addition, pdpSC18 gained IND-approved status in Singapore, Hong Kong and Taiwan, where it has just begun Phase I clinical evaluation.

The trial will assess the compound's efficacy in the treatment of HBV following needle-free administration using the firm's patented PMED delivery system. The company expects the program to run for up to 27 weeks, with results expected some time next year.