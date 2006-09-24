PowderMed starts flu vaccine trial in UK

People in London, UK, are being offered the opportunity to sign up for a clinical trial to test a new DNA vaccine from PowderMed. The study has been approved by the UK Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) and will test, for the first time, whether a DNA vaccine can protect people from infection with influenza.
PowderMed's chief medical officer, John Beadle, said: "this particular trial is unique because it will be the first to assess the ability of our DNA vaccine to protect human volunteers against flu.
The study is one of three being conducted this year by the British company to assess its vaccine's ability to protect against annual and pandemic flu. The first phase is being carried out at the Guy's Drug Research Unit of Quintiles UK.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze