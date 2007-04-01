PPD opens offices in Athens and Seattle

North Carolina, USA-based contract research firm PPD Inc has opened offices in Athens, Greece, and Seattle, Washington, as the company continues to expand its global footprint for the delivery of clinical development services in response to increasing client demand.

The company says that both offices serve as hubs for previously regional-based employees in providing development services for Phase II-IV studies in key therapeutic areas. The office in Athens focuses on patient recruitment, clinical monitoring and regulatory support while that in Seattle houses clinical monitoring and project management teams.

"The new offices enable us to address the organic growth of our business driven by client needs for Phase II-IV services as well as enhance support for our employees located in these areas," said Fred Eshelman, chief executive.